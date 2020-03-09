Opening Bell: Sensex Tanks 1,100 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,700
The Indian benchmark indices opened sharply on Monday, 9 March, amid crash in oil prices and fears of economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened as much as 3.1 percent lower at 36,400. The NSE Nifty 50 Index, too, opened 3 percent lower at 10,655, according to BloombergQuint.
Out of the 50 Nifty constituents, 46 opened with losses. All sectoral indices opened with losses as well.
Major gainers on the indices are Asian Paints, IOC and Yes Bank, while losers are SBI, ONGC, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and RIL, Moneycontrol reported.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar. The home currency depreciated as much as 0.25 percent to 74.05 against the greenback.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint & Moneycontrol.)
