Opening Bell: Sensex Tanks 1,100 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,700

The Indian benchmark indices opened sharply on Monday, 9 March, amid crash in oil prices and fears of economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened as much as 3.1 percent lower at 36,400. The NSE Nifty 50 Index, too, opened 3 percent lower at 10,655, according to BloombergQuint.

Out of the 50 Nifty constituents, 46 opened with losses. All sectoral indices opened with losses as well.