Markets Crash: Sensex Tanks 1,821 Pts, Nifty Lowest Since Mar 2018

The S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 1,821 points to 33,876 in the opening session on Thursday, 12 March, the lowest level since 31 October 2018, as sell-off resumed in India’s equity markets after they took a brief pause in Wednesday’s trading session.

The NSE Nifty 50 index too opened below the 10,000 mark, with the index falling 5.1 percent to 9,916, the lowest level since 26 March 2018. All 50 constituents on the index opened with cuts.

All sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange opened with losses.

The fall in markets come amid fears globally over the coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday.