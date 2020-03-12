Markets Crash: Sensex Tanks 1,821 Pts, Nifty Lowest Since Mar 2018
The S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 1,821 points to 33,876 in the opening session on Thursday, 12 March, the lowest level since 31 October 2018, as sell-off resumed in India’s equity markets after they took a brief pause in Wednesday’s trading session.
The NSE Nifty 50 index too opened below the 10,000 mark, with the index falling 5.1 percent to 9,916, the lowest level since 26 March 2018. All 50 constituents on the index opened with cuts.
All sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange opened with losses.
The fall in markets come amid fears globally over the coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Indian currency opened weaker compared to Wednesday, with the rupee opening at 74.28 against the US dollar as compared to Wednesday’s close of 73.64. The currency now trades at its lowest level since October 2018.
Aviation Stocks Tank
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, fell as much as 10.37 percent to Rs 1,040 on the National Stock Exchange, the lowest level since 13 December 2018.
The airline had warned of coronavirus having a ‘material impact’ on its quarterly earnings as bookings have fallen over the last 15 to 20 days.
Shares of SpiceJet Ltd too fell as much as 18.8 percent to Rs 49, the lowest level since November 2015.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)