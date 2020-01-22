Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led by Gains in Bharti Airtel

Indian stocks opened higher on Wednesday, 22 January, led by an advance in Bharti Airtel Ltd, according to BloombergQuint.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44 percent to 41,506 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.39 percent to 12,214.

The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.38 percent and the market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers, BloombergQuint reported.

About 505 shares have advanced, 136 shares declined, and 23 shares are unchanged, Moneycontrol reported.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint and Moneycontrol.)