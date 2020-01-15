Sensex Slips 150 Points in Early Trade, Nifty Tests 12,300-Mark

Equity markets opened with losses on Wednesday, 15 January, as both Sensex and Nifty lost close to half a percent in early trade.

The 30-share BSE index lost more than 150 points after opening at 41,969.86. The broader 50-share NSE index, on the other hand lost more than 50 points in the initial 30 minutes of trading and was testing the 12,300-levels.

All sectoral sub-indices were trading in the red with Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal losing the most.