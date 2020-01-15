Sensex Slips 150 Points in Early Trade, Nifty Tests 12,300-Mark
Equity markets opened with losses on Wednesday, 15 January, as both Sensex and Nifty lost close to half a percent in early trade.
The 30-share BSE index lost more than 150 points after opening at 41,969.86. The broader 50-share NSE index, on the other hand lost more than 50 points in the initial 30 minutes of trading and was testing the 12,300-levels.
All sectoral sub-indices were trading in the red with Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal losing the most.
IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 3 per cent.
On the other hand, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Sun Pharma rose up to 1.30 per cent.
According to traders, indices retreated for record highs after US officials on Tuesday said the trade truce with China, set to be signed on Wednesday, does not include a deal to roll back tariffs imposed on most Chinese goods.
Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, fell 0.23 percent to $64.34 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 8 paise to 70.96 against the US dollar in morning session.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)