SC Stays NCLAT Order Restoring Mistry as Tata Group Exec Chairman
The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 January, stayed the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairperson of the Tata Group.
The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had reinstalled him as group chairperson and also in the board of group companies.
However, on 5 January, Mistry had said he was not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity at all.
Mistry, a scion of the wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, was removed in a coup as chairperson of Tata Sons in October 2016. He was the sixth chairperson of Tata Sons and had taken over in 2012 after Ratan Tata. He was later also removed as director on the board of Tata Sons.
Mistry and Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata reportedly fell out over key investment decisions, including manufacturing of the world's cheapest car, the Nano.
