SC Stays NCLAT Order Restoring Mistry as Tata Group Exec Chairman

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 January, stayed the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairperson of the Tata Group.

The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had reinstalled him as group chairperson and also in the board of group companies.

However, on 5 January, Mistry had said he was not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity at all.