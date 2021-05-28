SBI Customers Can Now Update KYC Details Online

SBI customers can submit their documents to update KYC through post or registered email.

SBI KYC can be updated through post or email. Image used for representation.
India's leading public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) is now allowing its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) documents online.

The decision has been taken in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, along with lockdowns imposed in many states.

SBI announced this information earlier this month through its official Twitter handle.

"In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases along with various lockdowns in place in many states, it has been decided that KYC updation shall be carried out on the basis of documents received from customers through post or registered email. Customers will not be required to personally visit the branch for the purpose of KYC updation. Partial freezing of CIFs due for KYC updation will not be done till 31 May 2021," the bank tweeted.

In order to update KYC details, customers need to submit any of the following documents:

  • Passport
  • Voter’s Identity Card
  • Driving License
  • Aadhaar Letter/Card
  • NREGA Card
  • PAN Card

In case the account holder is less than 10 years old, the person who is going to operate the account will have to submit their ID proof to the bank.

