SBI Customers Can Now Update KYC Details Online

India's leading public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) is now allowing its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) documents online.

The decision has been taken in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, along with lockdowns imposed in many states.

SBI announced this information earlier this month through its official Twitter handle.

"In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases along with various lockdowns in place in many states, it has been decided that KYC updation shall be carried out on the basis of documents received from customers through post or registered email. Customers will not be required to personally visit the branch for the purpose of KYC updation. Partial freezing of CIFs due for KYC updation will not be done till 31 May 2021," the bank tweeted.