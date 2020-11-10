‘Biden to Be Less Hostile’: Saurabh Mukherjea on Stock Market Rise

Post Biden win and just before Diwali, Indian stock markets are at all-time high. Sensex, on Monday, rallied for the sixth consecutive session and closed at a record high supported by positive global cues, Moneycontrol reported.

At close, Sensex was up 704.37 points or 1.68 percent at 42,597.43, while the Nifty was up 197.50 points or 1.61 percent at 12,461.

In the opening session on Monday, Sensex had rallied 567.45 points to a record high of 42,460.51 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 163 points to 12,426.55, PTI reported.