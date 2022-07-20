Rupee Closes Below 80 Mark Against US Dollar for the First Time in History

For the first time in history, the rupee on Wednesday, 20 July, declined 13 paise to close below the 80 mark against the United States dollar amid a strong demand for the US currency due to rising crude oil prices.

The rupee opened at 79.91 and later fell to a low of 80.05 to the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market, news agency PTI reported.

This comes after the rupee had recovered from its all-time low of 80.05 to close at 79.92 against the dollar on Tuesday after suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).