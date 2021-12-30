Rs 197 Cr Recovered From Peeyush Jain Will Be Treated as ‘Case Property’: DGGI

Junking media reports claiming money recovered during raid at premises of Kanpur businessman Peeyush Jain will be treated as "turnover", Directorate General of GST intelligence (DGGI) has now clarified that the reports are "purely speculative."

"These reports are purely speculative without any basis and seeks to undermine the integrity of the ongoing investigations which are being carried out in a most professional manner based on scientific intelligence against the party," DGGI in a press release on Thursday said.

Earlier, media reports had surfaced that the Rs 197 crore in cash recovered from the premises of Jain will be treated as turnover of the manufacturing unit and that Jain could get away after paying his tax dues and penalty to the tune of Rs 52 crore. DGGI has, however, now said that the tax liabilities are yet to be determined.