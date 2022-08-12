Retail Inflation Eases to 6.71% in July, Still Above RBI's Upper Limit

Retail inflation has dipped to 6.71 percent in July, mainly on account of moderation in food prices, as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday, 12 August.

Providing relief to consumers, retail inflation in July declined from 7.01 percent recorded in June. Food inflation in July 2022 lowered to 6.75 percent from 7.75 percent in June.