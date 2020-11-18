RBI to Bail Out Lakshmi Vilas Bank, But What Led to This Downfall?

The capping of withdrawal limit is imposed for 30 days, that is, till 16 December 2020. During this time, customers cannot withdraw money from their savings account, current account, or fixed deposits.

While the capping limit for withdrawal is Rs 25,000, the government has made a provision for depositors to withdraw more than this amount with permission from the RBI for medical treatment, higher education and marriage expenses, reported NDTV.

In its statement, the RBI assured depositors of the bank that their “interest will be fully protected and there is no need to panic” while revealing that scheme for the bank’s amalgamation with another banking company has been drawn up.

The fate of equity shareholders, however, is still uncertain as the bank’s net worth has been eroded.