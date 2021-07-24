RBI Revised Rules: NACH Services to be Available 24x7 from 1 August

Th Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the bulk payment system National Automated Clearing House (NACH) will be available on all days of the week from 1 August 2021.

This payment system used for important transfers like pension, subsidy, salary etc. was available only on working days till now. However, the same can be used on all seven days of the week from 1 August.

These bulk payments are facilitated by NACH. The change in rules means that you will no longer have to wait for a working day to get your salary, pension or to process any bulk and important transactions.

"Effective 1 August 2021 all the sessions that are currently available on normal working days will be operational on all days including week end and other holidays," reads the official notice released by RBI.