‘Sit Together to Resolve Issues’: SC Tells Ratan Tata, Nusli Wadia

The Supreme Court Monday, 6 January asked Bombay Dyeing chairman Nusli Wadia and Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, to sit together and resolve their differences in a defamation case.

Wadia filed a criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata and other directors of Tata Sons in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of some Tata Group companies.

“You both are mature people. You both are leaders of industry. Why don't you both settle the matter. Why don't you sit together and resolve your differences. Do you all need to pursue litigation like this?” said a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

The bench, also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, which was initially inclined to dispose of the matter while upholding the finding of Bombay High Court that there was no intention of defamation, adjourned the matter for 13 January, after counsel for Wadia said that he would like to seek instruction from his client on the separate suit filed in the matter.