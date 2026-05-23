Digital Bets Take Off: Quint Digital Positioned for Transformational Growth

1. Strong Revenue Momentum: Consolidated revenue recorded a robust 155% YoY increase, driven by strong performance across the Media-Tech business, including six months of revenue consolidation from Quintype Inc.

2. Balance Sheet Expansion: Balance sheet size increased by 53%, driven by realized and mark-to-market gains on strategic investments.

3. Strengthened Balance Sheet: Debt funding reduced by 51%, enhancing financial flexibility and positioning the Company for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

4. Strong Liquidity: Cash and liquid investments increased materially year-on-year, with *Net Cash / Cash Equivalents (Gross Cash less Gross Debt) almost doubling to over ₹250+ Cr, resulting in a Zero Net Debt position.

*Net Cash / Equivalents includes mark‑to‑market valuation of QDLs investment in Lee Enterprises as on March 31, 2026.