Post Office Savings Account: Steps To Activate Mobile and Internet Banking
As the world is relying more on digital transactions, many users are shifting to mobile banking and internet banking.
Post office savings bank account holders can also use mobile banking and internet banking by India Post.
To use these facilities, account holders will have to activate internet banking and mobile banking first.
Post Office Internet Banking can help users in transferring funds between their own and third-Party Post Office Savings Accounts.
Post office savings bank account holders have to register and activate India Post internet banking to make digital transactions. Completing the registration process is extremely easy if the person follows the right steps.
Post Office Savings Account: Steps To Activate Internet Banking
Here are a few ways to register and activate internet banking in a Post office savings account:
Go to the nearest Post Office and fill out the form correctly.
You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number within 48 hours.
Visit the DOP Internet banking portal and click on the "New User Activation" hyperlink.
Provide your Customer ID and account ID.
Enter all the required information and set your internet banking login.
After logging in, set up your security questions, answers and password.
Now you can complete India Post internet banking transactions after activating it.
Post Office Savings Account: Steps To Activate Mobile Banking
Here are a few steps that you need to follow to activate mobile banking for Post Office savings account holders:
Go to the Google Play Store.
Download the mobile banking application from the store.
Click on the tab that states Activate Mobile Banking.
Fill in the security credentials and enter OTP.
After the activation process is authenticated, provide your four-digit MPIN.
Click on submit after completing the process.
You can log in easily to the DOP mobile banking app.
Since everything is getting digital slowly, it is important for Post Office savings account holders to also know how to do mobile banking and internet banking.
With the help of the mentioned steps, anybody can activate the process on their phones.
