Get Better Returns on Post Office MIS: Check Details Here

In case you are looking for an investment option for your savings, then you can consider Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS).

The annual interest given to an account holder under Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is 6.6 percent. Interest shall be payable on completion of a month from the date of opening.

Under this scheme, one can open an account with a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000. A maximum of Rs 4.50 lakh can be deposited in a single account, and Rs 9 lakh in a joint account. Amount deposited should be in multiple of 100s.

Person willing to open an account under this scheme should be above 10 years of age. Account of an individual here will mature in five years from the date of opening.