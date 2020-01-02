Plea Against Order Restoring Mistry Adjourned, Tata Sons Moves SC

The hearing of Registrar of Companies' plea, seeking modifications in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) judgement in which Cyrus Mistry was reinstated as the executive chairman of Tata Sons, has been adjourned till Friday, 3 January.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya asked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to submit details of the definition of private and public companies under the rules of the Companies Act.