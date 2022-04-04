Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked by 40 Paise/Litre Again in 12th Increase in 2 Weeks

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday, 4 April, by 40 paise a litre each, making this the 12th increase in less than two weeks.

This takes the total hike in fuel prices to Rs 8.40 a litre, news agency PTI reported.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 118.83 and Rs 103.07, reported news agency ANI.

Petrol and diesel prices had been hiked on Sunday by 80 paise a litre each as well.