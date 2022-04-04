Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked by 40 Paise/Litre Again in 12th Increase in 2 Weeks
This takes the total hike in fuel prices to Rs 8.40 a litre.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday, 4 April, by 40 paise a litre each, making this the 12th increase in less than two weeks.
This takes the total hike in fuel prices to Rs 8.40 a litre, news agency PTI reported.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
In Mumbai meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 118.83 and Rs 103.07, reported news agency ANI.
Petrol and diesel prices had been hiked on Sunday by 80 paise a litre each as well.
Protests Against Price Hike
Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, 31 March, staged a protest outside Parliament against the rising prices of fuel and demanded its rollback.
The Congress party had announced on 26 March that it would launch 'Mehengai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase nation-wide protest against the escalating rise in fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of fuel. Crude oil prices have been volatile on fears of tight supplies due to sanctions against Russia.
"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I'll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally connected world, it will definitely affect," she had said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
