NPCI To Charge 1% PPI to UPI Merchant Transactions Above Rs 2,000 From 1 April

According a recent circular, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has decided to charge PPI (Prepaid Payment Instruments) fees on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) to all the merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, starting from 1 April 2023.

As per NPCI, the governing body of UPI, "For amounts over Rs 2,000, using PPIs on UPI will result in interchange at 1.1 per cent of the transaction value."

Customers must remember that the interchange fee is generally connected to card payments and is assessed to defray the expenses of transaction acceptance, processing, and authorisation.