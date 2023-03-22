How UPI Lite Will Reinvent Digital Payments, Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan Explains
For the first time in India, a payment method with nearly 100% success rate.
For several years now, Paytm has been the pioneer in mobile and QR based payments in India. Paytm has also empowered many small towns by making their services available in India’s nook and cranny.
However just recently, the company has rolled out a new feature called as ‘Paytm Lite’. This new feature is aimed at making the UPI payments faster, easier and completely fail-proof. This is the first of its kind mobile payment feature in India.
UPI lite is an on-device wallet which allows our customer to make small value payments, easily in low network conditions, close to 100% success rates. It gets rid of the anxiousness of going into the pending status.
To know how Paytm Lite works and how it affects every day users like us, Paytm’s CPO of Consumer Products, Shreyas Srinivasan spoke to The Quint’s Sravya MG in an exclusive chat.
