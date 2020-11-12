Moody’s Revises India’s 2020 GDP Goal, Expect Contraction of 8.9%

“Looking ahead, we expect advanced economy central banks to actively hold down yields across all maturities and to expand asset purchases to include a wider range of assets if the economic backdrop remains difficult. For most emerging market countries, the scope for additional rate cuts is limited and we do not expect emerging market central banks to carry on with quantitative easing measures once the recovery strengthens,” Moody’s report states.

India's GDP shrank 8.6 percent in the quarter ending September, the RBI said in its latest report.

Earlier on Thursday, the RBI in its ‘State of the Economy’ report stated that “India has entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history,”