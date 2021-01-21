Sensex Breaches 50,000 Mark for the 1st Time Ever, Led by Reliance

The Sensex on Thursday, 21 January, breached 50,000 mark in the pre-opening session, for the first time ever, led by gains in Reliance Industries after SEBI approved Reliance Industries' Rs 24,713-crore deal to buy Future Group's retail assets.

This decision came as a setback to Amazon Inc, which is locked in a legal battle with the Future group over this deal.

According to Reuters, investor sentiment also received a boost with global equity benchmarks touching record highs on Wednesday on expectations of stimulus from the US owing to the new administration.