Sensex Breaches 50,000 Mark for the 1st Time Ever, Led by Reliance
This was led by gains in RIL after SEBI approved its Rs 24,713-crore deal to buy Future Group’s retail assets.
The Sensex on Thursday, 21 January, breached 50,000 mark in the pre-opening session, for the first time ever, led by gains in Reliance Industries after SEBI approved Reliance Industries' Rs 24,713-crore deal to buy Future Group's retail assets.
This decision came as a setback to Amazon Inc, which is locked in a legal battle with the Future group over this deal.
According to Reuters, investor sentiment also received a boost with global equity benchmarks touching record highs on Wednesday on expectations of stimulus from the US owing to the new administration.
According to MoneyControl, at 09:17 am, the Sensex was up 223.17 points or 0.45 percent at 50,015.29, and the Nifty was up 63 points or 0.43 percent at 14,707.70.
BloombergQuint reported that the historic milestone was achieved on the back of the momentum of the last few months as well as hopes that COVID-19 vaccination and stimulus measures will help the economy rebound soon.
(With inputs from MoneyControl, BloombergQuint and Reuters.)
