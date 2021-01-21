SEBI Approves Reliance-Future Group Deal; Setback for Amazon

The Mint reported that Amazon on Thursday, 14 January, had asked the SEBI to suspend its review of the Future-Reliance deal and not grant a no-objection certification, since, on 21 December, Amazon had also filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the Future-Reliance deal.

The report further added that in its letter of approval, SEBI made a reference to apprehensions raised by Amazon.

"(The) Company shall ensure that the shares of the transferee entity issued in lieu of the locked-in shares of the transferor entities is subjected to lock-in for the remaining period post scheme," SEBI stated.