PAN Card Update: How To Update Your Name, DOB on Pan Card Online
Check steps to update your details on PAN card such as name, date of birth and more.
Visiting the Income Tax Department to make changes to your PAN card can be a real task, especially if there are any spelling errors or Aadhaar details that need to be modified. Hence, users will be happy to know that they can make edits to their PAN card online.
Simply follow the step by step procedure mentioned below and make your desired changes from the comfort of your own home.
PAN Card Update: How To Make Changes to Your PAN Card Online
Visit the official website of UTIITSL's (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited)
Select PAN Card Services, and click on the Change/Correction option in PAN Card.
Next, select Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details from the drop-down menu.
You will be redirected to the Application for Change/Correction in PAN Data page.
Choose the Digital Option (Forward Application with Digital Documents) (Paperless)
Next, select the Aadhaar-based e-KYC option from the drop-down menu.
Enter your PAN number now and choose whether you want a physical PAN card as well as an updated PAN card.
Fill the application form, enter all the required information and make the payment asked.
Next, an Aadhaar authentication will take place on a real-time basis from the UIDAI server, after which the application will be processed.
An OTP will be sent to your UIDAI registered mobile number for eKYC services.
Once you have entered the OTP and your consent in the requisite box, your address from the UIDAI database will be populated in the PAN form.
Verify the application data now along with providing any other details asked.
Another OTP shall be sent to you for eSign and on entering the OTP successfully, the application will be signed through Aadhaar based e-signature.
Lastly, the application will be saved and processed further by UTIITSL for PAN card name change using Aadhaar.
The PAN card is an important document in India, not only for the purpose of taxes but also as an identity proof. We hope you find the above- mentioned steps useful and are able to make the desired changes to your PAN card.
