Aadhaar Card Free Update: Last Date Extended; New Deadline & Other Details Here

The last date to update Aadhaar card for free on myAadhaar portal has been extended by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). However, people must know that the updating Aadhaar at offline Aadhaar centres is not free of cost. It is important to update the Aadhaar cards frequently to prevent the recently increased Aadhaar-related frauds.
Earlier, the deadline to update Aadhaar card free of cost was till 15 December 2023. However, the concerned officials have extended it by more than 2 months, and the new deadline is 14 March 2024.
Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar porta", says an official memorandum released by UIDAI.
Online Aadhaar Update: Which Details can be Updated Free on myAadhaar portal?
People must note down that only few details can be updated online on the Aadhaar portal, these include name, phone number, address, email ID, gender, and date of birth. Other details like photo upload, Iris and biometric update can be done on physical Aadhaar centers only by paying an amount of Rs 25 to 50.
When is the Last Date To Update Aadhaar Card Free?
The new deadline for updating Aadhaar Card free on the myAadhaar portal is 14 March 2024.
People must note down that the online update of Aadhaar is free till 14 March 2024 only. After the deadline, Rs 25 will be charged every time a person updates the Aadhaar Card.
How To Update Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
Follow below steps to update your Aadhaar Card for free through online portals.
Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the login page.
Enter login details like Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID.
Click on the Aadhaar Update Option.
Now click on any of the options that you want to update like name, phone number, gender, date of birth, etc.
After choosing any of these options, you will be asked to upload a scanned document for the same.
Upload the document and hit the submit option.
A Service Request Number (SRN) would show up on a new page.
Note down the number for further refrence.
Once your Aadhaar Card update is complete, you will be notified via registered email or phone number.
