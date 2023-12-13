Aadhaar Card Free Update: Last Date Extended; New Deadline & Other Details Here

The last date to update Aadhaar card for free on myAadhaar portal has been extended by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). However, people must know that the updating Aadhaar at offline Aadhaar centres is not free of cost. It is important to update the Aadhaar cards frequently to prevent the recently increased Aadhaar-related frauds.

Earlier, the deadline to update Aadhaar card free of cost was till 15 December 2023. However, the concerned officials have extended it by more than 2 months, and the new deadline is 14 March 2024.

Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar porta", says an official memorandum released by UIDAI.