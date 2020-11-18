‘DBS is Well Capitalised’: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Admin on Merger

Manoharan also informed that the legal issues will be managed by investigative agencies and that the new management of the bank will have to take up any issues that may come up further with the bank’s operations and take a call on how to resolve them, reported BloombergQuint.



This development comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium, capping withdrawals from the bank at Rs 2,000 per month till 16 December. The RBI also, on Tuesday, announced a draft scheme to merge the cash-strapped Lakshmi Vikas Bank Limited with the DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL), Hindustan Times reported.

Further, RBI said on Tuesday that the DBIL will bring in additional capital of Rs 2,500 crore upfront, to support the credit growth of the merged entity, according to MoneyControl.