Lakshmi Vilas Bank Under Moratorium Till 16 Dec, to Merge with DBS

Owing to comfortable level of capital, the combined balance sheet of DBS Bank India would remain healthy after the proposed amalgamation, with CRAR at 12.51 per cent and CET-1 capital at 9.61 percent, without taking into account the infusion of additional capital, IANS reported.

The Reserve Bank has invited suggestions and objections, if any, from members, depositors and other creditors of transferor bank (LVB) and transferee bank DBS Bank India on the draft scheme, which may be sent to the address mentioned in the "Notice".

According to IANS, the draft scheme has also been sent to transferor bank and transferee bank for their suggestions and objections by 5 pm on 20 November.

