Kalrock Capital & ML Jalan Buy Jet Airways: Meet the New Owners

UK-based financial advisory firm Kalrock Capital and investor Murali Lal Jalan on Tuesday, 22 June, were approved as the new owners of the Jet Airways airline by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The consortium comprising Kalrock Capital and Jalan had emerged as the top bidder by the airline's creditors in October, and has been chosen to revive the hard-pressed Jet Airways after a long resolution process that lasted for almost two years.