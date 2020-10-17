Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan Win Bid for Jet Airways Revival

Sixteen months after becoming the first airline to be admitted under insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), Jet Airways is all set to make a comeback with a new owner – Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan. According to a report by Money Control, the Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium has won the bid for Jet Airways, giving the airline a chance of revival months after it was grounded in April 2019.

The report stated that the consortium has got the majority of the votes polled by lenders. While there is no clarity on the number of votes the combine got, the minimum requirement was 66 percent.