India’s Consumer Price Inflation Rises to 6.93% in July
A substantial rise in food prices lifted India's Juy retail inflation to 6.93 percent from 6.23 percent in June, official data showed on Thursday, 13 August.
Accordingly, India's consumer food price index during the month under review rose to 9.62 per cent from 8.72 percent reported for June 2020.
The CFPI's readings measure changes in retail prices of food product.
“As the various pandemic related restrictions were gradually lifted and non- essential activities started resuming operations, availability of price data has also improved,” the National Statistical Office said.
“NSO collected prices from 1,054 (95 per cent) urban markets and 1,089 (92 per cent) villages during the month of July, 2020,” it said.
The news comes the day PM Modi launched a platform for 'Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest', on Thursday, saying it has big reforms including faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter.
“Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from 25 September,” the PM was quoted by ANI as saying.
Pointing out that fundamental reforms were needed in the Indian tax system, Modi said the effort is to make the system seamless, painless, and faceless.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
