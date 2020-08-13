PM Launches Transparent Taxation Platform, Cites 3 ‘Big Reforms’
“Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today,” PM Modi said at the launch.
Launching a platform for 'Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 13 August, said the platform has big reforms including faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter.
"Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from 25 September," the PM was quoted by ANI as saying.
Pointing out that fundamental reforms were needed in the Indian tax system, Modi said the effort is to make the system seamless, painless, and faceless.
“There was a time when there used to be a lot of talk about reforms. Sometimes decisions were taken out of compulsion or pressure and were called reforms. Due to this, the desired results could not be achieved. Now this thinking and approach, both have changed.”PM Modi, as quoted by ANI
‘Honest Taxpayers Play Important Role in National Development’
Honest taxpayers play an important role in national development, he said, adding that the emphasis is on making every rule, law and policy people-centric and public-friendly.
“In the past six years, India has witnessed the evolution of a new governance model in tax administration. We have decreased complexity, taxes, litigation, and increased transparency, tax compliance, and trust in the taxpayer.”PM Modi, as quoted by ANI
‘Tax Return Scrutiny Cut’
Modi, in his address, went on to point out that the tax return scrutiny has been cut one-fourth to 0.26 percent of all returns filed, reported PTI.
"In 2012-13, 0.94 percent of all tax returns were scrutinised. In 2018-19, this figure came down to 0.26 percent. This means, case scrutiny has reduced about four times," he said.
The number of taxpayers in the country is a very small percentage of the total population, he added.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with junior minister Anurag Thakur, also attended the launch of the platform on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
