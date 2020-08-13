PM Launches Transparent Taxation Platform, Cites 3 ‘Big Reforms’ 

Launching a platform for 'Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 13 August, said the platform has big reforms including faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter.

"Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from 25 September," the PM was quoted by ANI as saying.

Pointing out that fundamental reforms were needed in the Indian tax system, Modi said the effort is to make the system seamless, painless, and faceless.