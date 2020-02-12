Industrial Production Dips 0.3% in Dec, Retail Inflation Up 0.24%

The country's industrial output contracted by 0.3 percent in December, weighed by a decline in the manufacturing sector, government data showed on Wednesday, 12 February.

Meanwhile, retail inflation also inched up to 7.59 percent in January 2020 on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35 percent in December 2019 and 1.97 percent in January last year.