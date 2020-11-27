After Massive Slump in Q1, India’s GDP at -7.5% in Q2 FY21

The official Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter from July to September of the financial year 2020-21 contracted 7.5%.

“GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q2 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 33.14 lakh crores, as against Rs 35.84 lakh crores in Q2 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 7.5% as compared to 4.4% growth in Q2 of 2019-20,” the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

The ministry said that the real GDP registered a significant improvement in Q2 over the corresponding quarter of previous year vis a vis contraction of 23.9 % registered in Q1 2020-21.