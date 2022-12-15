If NSO Numbers Show Drop in Manufacturing, Why're Growth Projections Still High?

These are two terms one needs to be familiar with while studying the manufacturing sector: GVA (gross value added) and PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index).

Now, according to NSO data, the manufacturing gross value added contracted by 5.6 per cent, but the PMI for the same sector came in at 55.7 for the month of November. Given that this was above 50, it indicated that manufacturing activity had expanded from October. India's manufacturing PMI has been over 50 since July 2021, indicating that the sector has continued to grow ever since. So why does the GVA value indicate the opposite?

Speaking to The Quint, Deepanshu Mohan, Associate Professor at OP Jindal Global University and Visiting Professor of Economics at Carleton University, Canada, explained that manufacturing PMI is survey-based data, while manufacturing GVA is calculated with respect to actual activity data. Given the difference in methodology, there will be differences.

"Manufacturing PMI is an indice that is made up of five parts: new orders, output, employment, delivery times, and purchase stocks. While PMI shows a short-term scenario, it is the GVA method that should be used to understand the performance of the manufacturing sector. For instance, a bulk of new orders could shoot the manufacturing PMI up for a particular month, without necessarily meaning that the value of the sector has increased."