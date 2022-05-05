Govt May Impose More Tax on Crypto Assets Obtained From Platforms Outside India

The tax department is planning to impose additional tax deducted at source (TDS) and equalisation levies on Indians who earn interest on cryptocurrencies from platforms outside the country, according to a report.

"For the tax department tracking of these transactions is very crucial. The government could slap a 5 percent additional tax in the form of equalisation levy on any transaction where one of the persons is not based in India and has not submitted their PAN card or other tax details," The Economic Times quoted Girish Vanwari, founder of tax advisory firm Transaction Square, as saying.