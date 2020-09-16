Gold Price 16 September: Gold Price Rises to Rs 51,907 Per 10 Gram

Gold prices closed at Rs 51,907 per 10 gram. Silver prices fell by 0.05 percent to Rs 69,930 per kg today.

Gold and silver prices on 16 September 2020.
Domestic gold futures on Wednesday, 16 September, rose by 0.27 percent with the price closing at Rs 51,907 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices dipped by 0.05 percent to Rs 69,930 per kg.

As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

The Centre on Sunday, 30 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, which will be implemented till 30 September.

(Photo: MCX)

