Gold Price 13 July: Gold Price Rises to Rs 49,143 Per 10 Gram

Domestic gold futures on Monday, 13 July, rose by 0.57 percent with prices closing at Rs 49,143 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices rose by 2.26 percent to Rs 52,525 per kg.

As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like the United States and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

The Centre on Monday, 29 June, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’, which have to be implemented till 31 July.