Gold Price 21 September: Gold Price Rises to Rs 51,107 Per 10 Gram
Gold prices closed at Rs 51,107 per 10 gram. Silver prices fell by 2.05 percent to Rs 66,483 per kg today.
Domestic gold futures on Monday, 21 September, fell by 1.05 percent with the price closing at Rs 51,179 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices dipped by 2.05 percent to Rs 66,483 per kg.
As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.
The Centre on Sunday, 30 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, which will be implemented till 30 September.
