Gold Price 11 August: Gold Price Falls to Rs 53,459 Per 10 Gram
Gold prices closed at Rs 53,459 per 10 gram. Silver prices fell by 4.08percent to Rs 72,319 per kg today.
Domestic gold futures on Tuesday, 11 August, fell by 2.71 percent with the price closing at Rs 53,459 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices also fell by 4.08 percent to Rs 72,319 per kg.
As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.
The Centre on Wednesday, 29 July, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 3’, which will be implemented till 31 August.
24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
22-Carat (22K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
Gold Price in India in Last 10 Days
