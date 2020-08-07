Gold Price 7 August: Gold Price Falls to Rs 55,793 Per 10 Gram

Domestic gold futures on Friday, 7 August, fell by 0.09 percent with the price closing at Rs 55,793 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices also fell by 0.33 percent to Rs 75,800 per kg.

As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

The Centre on Wednesday, 29 July, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 3’, which will be implemented till 31 August.