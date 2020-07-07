Gold Price 7 July: Gold Price Drops to Rs 48,145 Per 10 Gram
Gold prices closed at Rs 48,145 per 10 gram. Silver prices dropped by 1.11 percent to Rs 49,238 per kg today.
Domestic gold futures on Tuesday, 7 July, dropped by only 0.17 percent with prices closing at Rs 48,145 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have dropped by 1.11 percent to Rs 49,238 per kg.
As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.
The Centre on Monday, 29 June, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’, which have to be implemented till 31 July.
24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
22-Carat (22K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
Gold Price in India in Last 10 Days
