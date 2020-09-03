Gold Price 3 September: Gold Price Falls to Rs 50,720 per 10 Gram

Domestic gold futures on Thursday, 3 September, dropped by 0.20 percent with the price closing at Rs 50,720 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices also fell by 1.04 percent to Rs 67,543 per kg.

As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

The Centre on Sunday, 30 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, which will be implemented till 30 September.