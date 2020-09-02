Gold Price 2 September: Gold Price Falls to Rs 51,400 per 10 Gram

Domestic gold futures on Wednesday, 2 September, dropped by 0.20 percent with the price closing at Rs 51,400 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices also fell by 1.83 percent to Rs 69,590 per kg.

As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

The Centre on Sunday, 30 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, which will be implemented till 30 September.