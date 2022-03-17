Gautam Adani Added $49 Bn Wealth in 2021, Higher Than Jeff Bezos & Elon Musk
Asia’s second-richest person Gautam Adani has a wealth of $81 billion.
Asia’s second-richest person, Gautam Adani, added $49 billion to his wealth in 2021, higher than what top three global billionaires – Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bernard Arnault – added to their respective pockets, revealed the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List on Wednesday, 16 March.
Mukesh Ambani, the owner of the oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance industries, comfortably enjoys the position of the richest Indian with a wealth of $103 billion, rising at a rate of 24 percent year on year.
Adani, who is a close second, has a wealth of $81 billion, which surged 153 percent.
While Ambani's wealth has grown 400 percent over the last ten years, Gautam Advani's wealth has seen a spike of 1830 percent, the list said.
The list further said that his addition of wealth is "more than top three global billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bernard Arnault".
Gautam Adani's wealth increased nearly five times after he listed his renewable energy company Adani Green from $17 billion in 2020 to $81 billion by 2022.
Shiv Nader, Cyrus Poonawala, and Mittal Named Too
HCL's Shiv Nader is placed third with $28 billion, followed by Serum institute's Cyrus Poonawala ($26 billion) and steel Magnate Lakshmi N Mittal ($25 billion).
The M3M Hurun Global Rich List further said:
"Gautam Adani, 59, is the biggest gainer in the M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2022 and added $49 billion to his wealth last year."
Along with Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar, with a wealth of $7.6 billion, was listed as the wealthiest new entrant in the list.
Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, said that India ranks third when it comes to the number of billionaires and the number of billionaires who were able to add at least a billion to their wealth over a year.
