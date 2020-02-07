Govt Working on FRDI Bill, Simplifying Taxes, Says FM Sitharaman

The government is working on the contentious Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill but not sure when it will be tabled in the house, news agency PTI quoted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as saying, on Friday, 7 February.

The comments assume importance given the massive five-fold hike in deposit insurance and the recent changes in the insolvency laws that included insolvency solutions for financial institutions.

"We are working on the FRDI Bill but not sure when it can get through the House," the minister said, addressing a press conference in Mumbai, following a session on the recently presented Budget.