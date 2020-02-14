‘Govt Must Save Telcos From Collapsing’: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

As the telecom department (DoT) ordered the telecom operators to pay their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues by midnight on Friday, 14 February, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, spoke to The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia regarding the circumstances that the telecom sector has found itself in.

“The telecom sector is in a lot of stress right now. I won't say that the government wants to destroy the sector because it could have done something worse. Our laws have good intentions behind them but the institution that we establish to implement them can have a lot of loopholes,” he said.