COVID-19 Affected Economy Adversely: FM Sitharaman Holds Briefing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began addressing a press conference on economic issues at 12.30 pm.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began addressing a press conference on economic issues on Monday, 12 October, saying that there is no doubt that the pandemic has affected the economy adversely.
She said that the needs of the poor and weaker section have been addressed in the Atmanirbhar Bharat package and its extensions. She added that while supply constraints have eased, consumer demand is still affected.
The FM added that the proposals being presented on Monday are designed to stimulate demand by front-loading or advancing some of the expenditure with some offsetting changes, while others are directly linked to an increase in the GDP.
Sitharaman said that government employees needed to be incentivised to spend to revive the demand in the economy.
One of the proposals for this is the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, under which government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment plus three times ticket fare, to buy items which attract GST of 12 percent or more.
Only digital transactions will be allowed and the money needs to be spent by 31 March 2021, Sitharaman said.
Meanwhile, the GST Council, comprising all state finance ministers, is meeting on Monday to come to a consensus on the issue of GST compensation cess. This will be the third time that the council headed by Sitharaman is meeting to discuss the issue of funding the shortfall of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of states.
The issue still remains unresolved with around 10 Opposition-ruled states and Union territories disagreeing with the Centre’s borrowing proposals.
