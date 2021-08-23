FM Launches National Monetisation Pipeline, Says Govt to Retain Asset Ownership

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 23 August, launched the National Monetisation Pipeline and spoke about the government's infrastructure assets to be sold and monetised over four years.

Asset monetisation, based on the philosophy of 'creation through monetisation', is aimed at tapping private sector investment for new infrastructure creation, Sitharaman said, explaining the policy.

Further, she explained that this was necessary for creating employment opportunities, which would then enable high economic growth and allow seamless integration of rural and semi-urban areas for overall public welfare.