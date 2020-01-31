Economic Survey 2020 Goes Lavender – Same Colour as Rs 100 Note
This year’s Economic Survey has been printed in the same lavender colour as that of the new 100 rupee currency note, the oldest currency note in circulation in the country, according to PTI.
Economic Survey 2020 was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 31 January. It has projected the country’s economic growth at 6-6.5 percent for the next fiscal year, starting April 1.
From Sky Blue to Pink
For the last few years, the covers of the Surveys have been seen in different colours.
For instance, last year, the Survey was printed in sky blue colour. Explaining the reason for the choice of the colour, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian had tweeted that Economic Survey 2019 was “imbued by the spirit ‘blue sky thinking’, in thinking about the appropriate economic model for India”.
“When was the last time you looked at the blue, unfettered sky and wondered about the power of the unfettered ‘blue sky’ thinking?” he had said in his tweet.
The year before last, the Economic Survey had a pink cover, expressing the government’s solidarity with women’s movements across the country.
It had emphasised on gender equality and women empowerment. This Economic Survey was authored by the then Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian.
