Economic Survey 2020 Pegs India’s GDP Growth at 6-6.5% for 2020-21

Weak global growth impacting India as well as investment slowdown due to financial sector issues had led to growth dropping to a decade low in current fiscal, Economic Survey said, adding 5 percent growth projected for 2019-20 is the lowest it could fall for now.

Growth slipped to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter.

The pre-Budget Survey said for wealth to be distributed, it first has to be created and called for looking at wealth creators with respect.

The Survey said government interventions seem to be ineffective in stabilising prices of commodities such as onions.