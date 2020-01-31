Economic Survey 2020 Pegs India’s GDP Growth at 6-6.5% for 2020-21
The Economic Survey 2020 – tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 31 January – has projected the country’s economic growth at 6-6.5% for the next fiscal year starting April 1.
The growth in 2020-21 compares to a projected 5 percent expansion in 2019-20.
Authored by India’s Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the Economic Survey comes at a time when the country is facing the worst economic slowdown in a decade. Talking to the media ahead of the release of the Economic Survey, Subramanian said:
‘5% Growth Projected for 2019-20 is the Lowest It Could Fall’
Weak global growth impacting India as well as investment slowdown due to financial sector issues had led to growth dropping to a decade low in current fiscal, Economic Survey said, adding 5 percent growth projected for 2019-20 is the lowest it could fall for now.
Growth slipped to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter.
The pre-Budget Survey said for wealth to be distributed, it first has to be created and called for looking at wealth creators with respect.
The Survey said government interventions seem to be ineffective in stabilising prices of commodities such as onions.
To further make it easier to do business, the Survey called for removing the red tape at ports to promote exports as well as measures for easing the start of business, register property, pay taxes and enforcing contracts.
It also called for improving governance in public sector banks and the need for more disclosure of information to build trust. It also talks about dwarfism in the banking sector.
Economic Survey advocates 10 new ideas that benefit markets as well as the economy.
